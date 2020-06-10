AUD/USD fails again above 0.7000 despite pre-Fed dollar dumping

  • US dollar keeps falling amid pre-Fed nervousness.
  • Souring Australia-China relations cap aussie’s upside.
  • The US dollar trades broadly firmer ahead of the FOMC.

The US dollar is on a declining trend across the board so far this Wednesday, enabling AUD/USD to extend the Asian bounce briefly above the 0.7000 mark.

The bulls, however, remain jittery and take a breather amid rife Australia-China tensions, with both sides potentially putting their close trade relationship in jeopardy. At the press time, the major gains 0.30% to trade at 0.6985.

Australian Trade Minister S. Birmingham raised concerns over the economic outlook if Chinese students opted to stay away from the country’s universities.

China, recently, accused Australia against racial discrimination while the latter called for a global inquiry on China into the coronavirus origins.

Despite the pullback, the spot continues to draw support from the relentless US dollar selling across the board, as investors turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and economic projections.

Looking ahead, the US dollar flows will continue to determine the aussie’s price movement, especially if the Fed Chairman J. Powell suggests yield curve control, in light of the recent steepening of the yields after the stellar US NFP data.

AUD/USD technical levels to watch

A failed attempt above 0.7000 has again revived the sellers, with the immediate downside is seen 0.6933/30 (June 10 & 5 low) and 0.6900 (round figure). The upside targets are seen at 0.7041 (2020 highs) and 0.7112 (daily classic R2).

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6984
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6686
Daily SMA50 0.6485
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6664
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7043
Previous Daily Low 0.6898
Previous Weekly High 0.7013
Previous Weekly Low 0.6648
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6987
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6891
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7037
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7113
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7182

 

 

