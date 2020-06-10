AUD/USD fails again above 0.7000 despite pre-Fed dollar dumping

- US dollar keeps falling amid pre-Fed nervousness.
- Souring Australia-China relations cap aussie’s upside.
- The US dollar trades broadly firmer ahead of the FOMC.
The US dollar is on a declining trend across the board so far this Wednesday, enabling AUD/USD to extend the Asian bounce briefly above the 0.7000 mark.
The bulls, however, remain jittery and take a breather amid rife Australia-China tensions, with both sides potentially putting their close trade relationship in jeopardy. At the press time, the major gains 0.30% to trade at 0.6985.
Australian Trade Minister S. Birmingham raised concerns over the economic outlook if Chinese students opted to stay away from the country’s universities.
China, recently, accused Australia against racial discrimination while the latter called for a global inquiry on China into the coronavirus origins.
Despite the pullback, the spot continues to draw support from the relentless US dollar selling across the board, as investors turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and economic projections.
Looking ahead, the US dollar flows will continue to determine the aussie’s price movement, especially if the Fed Chairman J. Powell suggests yield curve control, in light of the recent steepening of the yields after the stellar US NFP data.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
A failed attempt above 0.7000 has again revived the sellers, with the immediate downside is seen 0.6933/30 (June 10 & 5 low) and 0.6900 (round figure). The upside targets are seen at 0.7041 (2020 highs) and 0.7112 (daily classic R2).
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6686
|Daily SMA50
|0.6485
|Daily SMA100
|0.6485
|Daily SMA200
|0.6664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7043
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground ahead of US inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, holding onto gains as the dollar retreats ahead of US inflation and the Fed's decision. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Forex Today: Dollar declines ahead of all-important Fed decision, inflation, COVID-19, politics eyed
The Federal Reserve is projected to leave the interest rate unchanged and reiterate its commitment to support the economy, albeit not with negative rates. The Fed will publish new economic projections and its forecasts for returning to pre-pandemic output and single-digit employment are eyed.
Gold: Stays modestly bid above $1,700 amid sluggish markets
Gold prices recede from intraday high of $1,718.71 as traders look for a firm direction during the pre-Fed quiet session. Downbeat China data fail to entertain markets neither does the UK and the US tension with Beijing.
WTI: Modestly offered around mid-$38.00 area ahead of EIA data
WTI trims Asian session losses while recovering from an intraday low of $38.19. Downbeat figures of China inflation confront geopolitical tension in Libya. FOMC, EIA data will be the key, qualitative headlines also become important to watch.