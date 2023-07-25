AUD/USD fades bounce off 0.6720 support confluence amid bearish options market signals

AUD/USD clings to mild losses around 0.6730 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off the two-week low amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair fades recovery from the 200-DMA support of around 0.6720 amid bearish signals from the options market.
That said, the one-month Risk Reversal (RR) of the AUD/USD pair, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, dropped for the fourth consecutive day to -0.033 by the end of Monday’s North American trading session.
With this, the Aussie RR extends the previous week’s bearish bias, as portrayed by the weekly RR of -0.195, the biggest in three months, amid the market’s cautious mood and the broadly firmer US Dollar.
Also read: AUD/USD ignores firmer US Dollar to recover from two-week low above 0.6700 amid risk-on mood
Technically, AUD/USD retreats from a one-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.6750 by the press time, as the MACD indicator prints the first daily negative in two weeks. Adding strength to the downside bias is the steady RSI (14) line.
However, a convergence of the 200-DMA and 21-DMA, around 0.6720 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the AUD/USD pair, a break of which can drag the quote towards a two-month-old rising support line, close to 0.6690 at the latest.
Overall, AUD/USD appears stuck between the key trend lines while the DMA confluence tests the bears.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6721
|Daily SMA50
|0.6692
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.