AUD/USD fades bounce off 0.6620 as Aussie inflation teases RBA vs. Fed divergence, focus on ECB forum

- AUD/USD retreats towards three-week low marked after Aussie inflation release amid dicey markets.
- Australia Monthly CPI flags concerns about RBA’s rate hike pause while US data underpins hawkish Fed bets.
- Lack of economic/political clarity about Australia’s biggest customer China also weighs on risk-barometer pair.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at ECB Forum will be crucial for clear directions.
AUD/USD drops back towards the three-week low marked after Australian inflation data as market sentiment remains dicey ahead of the key central bankers’ speeches at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum in Sintra. That said, the Aussie pair nosedived 50-pips to 0.6618 after Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) lured bears, down 0.75% on a day to around 0.6635 amid early Wednesday in Europe.
Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May drops to 5.6% YoY versus 6.1% expected and 6.8% prior. The same amplifies concerns about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) pause in the rate hikes after two consecutive hawkish surprises, which in turn drowns the Australian Dollar (AUD).
It should be noted that the improvement in China Industrial Profits for May, -12.6% YoY versus -18.2% prior, appeared to have put a floor under the AUD/USD price after the Aussie inflation data.
Elsewhere, the fresh fears surrounding the US-China tension, due to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) news suggesting more AI curbs for companies from Beijing, join the upbeat US data to weigh on the AUD/USD price.
It should be noted that contrary to the recently downbeat RBA concerns, due to the Aussie inflation, the markets place heavy bets on the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike as the latest round of the US statistics have been upbeat, which in turn keeps the Aussie pair sellers hopeful of witnessing further downside.
However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell needs to strongly confirm the July rate hike, as well as tease a few more in 2023 and rule out the rate cuts, to defend the AUD/USD bears. Otherwise, hopes of gradual economic recovery in the US and China may underpin the consolidation of the latest losses.
Technical analysis
With a clear U-turn from the 200-DMA, around 0.6695 by the press time, the AUD/USD pair becomes vulnerable to decline towards an ascending support line from early March, close to 0.6585 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6635
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76%
|Today daily open
|0.6686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6719
|Daily SMA50
|0.6679
|Daily SMA100
|0.6709
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6721
|Previous Daily Low
|0.667
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
NIO’s 11% rally on Tuesday shows that bulls have not given up yet
Nio, the Chinese EV competitor, witnessed its share price add on 11.2% on Tuesday in a session that saw Wall Street clamber back into the market. The S&P 500 added 1.15% in the session, while the NASDAQ 100 surged 1.75%.