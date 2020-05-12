AUD/USD fades a bounce to 0.6485 amid China trade tensions, eyes on Budget

- Aussie bulls bullied by Chinese retaliation on Australian abattoirs.
- Australian Treasurer tested for COVID-19 ahead of the budget release.
- Sellers continue to lurk near hourly-100-SMA, with focus on US CPI.
AUD/USD reverses the recovery rally from near the hourly 100-SMA at 0.6482, as the bears fight back control following fresh reports that the Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was tested for the coronavirus infection after he coughed in parliament.
The sentiment around the aussie dollar remains tepid, as traders await the Australian Budget due to be released by Frydenberg. Also, the bearish pressure remains intact amid simmering Australian-Sino trade tension. The spot was dumped to a three-day low of 0.6432 in early Asia after China announced a ban on the meat imports from four Australian abattoirs, possibly retaliating to the OZ government’s calls the COVID-19 outbreak inquiry.
However, the Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham was quick to de-escalate the fresh tensions by saying that he “believes Australian meat exporters are having "minor technical breaches" with China.”
The conciliatory remarks helped the major to bounce back above the 0.6450 level but the further recovery was propelled by the Chinese Finance Ministry’s statement on the US-China Phase One trade deal.
The Ministry issued a second list of tariff waivers for some of the US goods on Tuesday while Beijing also raised its soybean import forecast for this year. Further, the advance in oil and gold prices also boosted the renewed upside in the spot.
Looking ahead, the upside attempts will likely remain limited in the pair, as risk-aversion dominates amid fears of the second wave of coronavirus and trade tensions. Markets await the budget release and US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
At the press time, AUD/USD loses 0.30% to trade at 0.6468, with the upside attempts likely to face stiff resistance at the above-mentioned 100-hourly SMA. The recovery rally will gain momentum on a sustained break above the latter, opening doors towards 0.6503, the confluence of the 5-DMA and daily pivot point. To the downside, 20-DMA at 0.6431 will continue challenging the bears. A failure to defend it would bring the 0.6400 support back in play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.