AUD/USD faces strong resistance near 0.6850 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group do not rule out the continuation of the rebound in AUD/USD, although the mid-0.6800s looks a tough barrier so far.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view for AUD last Friday was that “the rapid decline is severely over-extended and further sustained weakness is not expected for today”. However, instead of consolidating, AUD rebounded strongly and closed right at the high of 0.6822 (+0.54%). While the rebound appears to be running ahead of itself, there is scope to for AUD to extend its advance. That said, the strong 0.6845 resistance could be just out of reach. Support is at 0.6800 but the stronger level is at 0.6785”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We held the view yesterday (14 Nov, spot at 0.6810) that the “risk is on the downside but any weakness is likely limited to 0.6765”. AUD subsequently extended its decline and plummeted to 0.6770. While the price action has resulted in a rapid improvement in momentum, longer-term conditions are still rather oversold and the prospect for a sustained decline below 0.6765 is still not that high. That said, AUD is expected to remain on the back foot unless it can move back above 0.6845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
