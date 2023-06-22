AUD/USD faces stiff barricades around 0.6800 despite hawkish RBA bets, US Dollar rebounds

- AUD/USD has retreated from 0.6800 amid a strong recovery in the USD Index.
- S&P500 is expected to open on a bearish note due to the cautious market mood.
- The RBA is expected to announce a final hike of 25 bps in September and will push rates to 4.85%.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed tough barricades after a short-lived pullback to near the round-level resistance of 0.6800 in the New York session. The Aussie asset has retreated as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a solid recovery after attracting significant bids near 102.00.
S&P500 is expected to open on a bearish note amid a cautious market mood. The risk-aversion theme is in action as investors are baffled about further policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Economists at Rabobank expect the Fed to hike in July, a more moderate pace would imply skipping September and that would leave us with November as the meeting for the second hike. However, even the Fed’s own staff expects the economy to be in a mild recession by then. Therefore, we continue to leave a second hike out of our forecasts.
The USD Index has rebounded to near 102.30 after the release of mildly higher United States weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The US Department of Labor has reported that jobless claims for the week ending June 16 were higher at 264K than expectations of 260K. Jobless claims have landed higher-than-anticipated fourth time in a row. Labor market conditions are consistently losing their heat and it could force the Fed to go light on interest rates in July.
On the Australian Dollar front, recovery in inflationary pressures and upbeat Employment could force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike interest rates further. Economists at TD Securities expect one final 25 bps hike in Sep, taking the cash rate to 4.85%. Whether the RBA takes the cash rate above 5% will be dependent on how quickly the stock of excess savings is run down.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6759
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6683
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.672
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.678
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6884
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
