AUD/USD faces hurdles around 0.6280 as market mood dampens, yields skyrocket

- AUD/USD has sensed offers around 0.6280 as the risk-off impulse has rebounded.
- The 10-year yields have printed a high of 4.26% while the DXY has crossed 113.00 confidently.
- Hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers has infused fresh blood into yields.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure while attempting to cross the critical hurdle of 0.6280 in the Tokyo session. As the risk-off impulse has rebounded with sheer momentum, risk-sensitive currencies are feeling the heat. The asset traded sideways in early Tokyo, however, the infused volatility in the market may drag it sharply.
The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded firmly and has refreshed its day’s high above 113.07. The DXY is expected to deliver an upside break ahead as returns on US Treasury yields are skyrocketing. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have reached 4.26%, the highest since the sub-prime crisis.
It seems that the market participants are anticipating the fourth consecutive rate 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) despite the headwinds of moderation in the labor market and a decline in retail spending.
Hawkish commentary from Fed Governor Lisa Cook has infused fresh blood in yields. Fed policymaker cited that the price growth is unacceptably higher and policy tightening will continue. After reaching a certain level, the policy will be stable until the central bank observes a slowdown in price pressures for several months.
On the Australian front, the maintenance of a status quo by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the downbeat Aussie employment data have impacted the antipodean dramatically. The PBOC kept monetary policy unchanged despite the toil and turmoil in the economy and the lower inflation rate. As per September’s payroll report, the Australian economy has added mere 0.9k jobs vs. the expectations of 25k.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6381
|Daily SMA50
|0.6654
|Daily SMA100
|0.6798
|Daily SMA200
|0.7014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6356
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6228
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6277
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
