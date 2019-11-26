AUD/USD faces further downside risks – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD still faces prospects of extra gains in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD edged below 0.6770 and eked out a fresh month-to-date low of 0.6768. Downward momentum has picked up albeit not by much. The bias is tilted to the downside but in view of the lackluster momentum, any decline is likely limited to a test of 0.6760. Resistance is at 0.6795 but the stronger level is at 0.6810”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “When AUD dropped sharply on 14 Nov (spot at 0.6810), we held the view that the “risk for AUD is on the downside but any weakness is likely limited to 0.6765”. AUD subsequently dropped to 0.6770 and for the past 1-1/2 weeks, it traded in a quiet manner and within the range registered on 14 Nov until yesterday (25 Nov) when it dipped a couple pips below 0.6770 (low of 0.6768). While the price action suggests the risk remains on the downside, momentum indicators are lackluster. In other words, any further AUD weakness is likely to be slow and grinding and the next support at 0.6735 may not come into the picture anytime soon. On the upside, only a move above 0.6825 would indicate the current mild downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, marginally lower. One opinion poll showed a narrow 7% lead for the Conservatives while another printed 19%.
USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD/JPY pair once again struggled to find acceptance above 200-day SMA.
XAU/USD licking wounds at key levels, eyeing bull RSI divergence
The recovery could be extended further, possibly to $1,457-$1,460, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index and MACD histogram.
Aussie jumps to 0.6800 after RBA’s Lowe says QE is “not on our agenda” at this point
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe is out on the wires saying QE is "not on our agenda" at this point, Aussie hits fresh session highs.