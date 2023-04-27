AUD/USD faces barricades above 0.6630 as focus shifts to RBA monetary policy

- AUD/USD has failed to sustain above 0.6630 as investors are shifting their focus toward the RBA policy.
- S&P500 settled Thursday’s session with bumper gains as upbeat performance from US tech stocks outweighed fears of slowdown.
- US businesses unwind their inventories and offset solid consumer spending amid dismal economic outlook.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed mild selling pressure after failing to sustain above the crucial resistance of 0.6630 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are shifting their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is scheduled for Tuesday.
S&P500 settled Thursday’s session with bumper gains as upbeat quarterly earnings performance from United States technology stocks outweighed fears of economic slowdown. After solid performances from Google, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, Amazon reported higher-than-expected earnings with strong revenue guidance, which indicates that consumer spending would remain upbeat ahead. Overall cheerful market mood has strengthened the appeal for risk-sensitive assets.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected to near 101.48 after an upside move to near 101.80 posts the release of downbeat United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Scrutiny of the US GDP (Q1) report showed that businesses unwind their inventories and offset solid consumer spending amid a dismal economic outlook as fears of a recession are deepening due to higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Meanwhile, weekly jobless claims dropped to 230K from the consensus of 248K for the week ending April 21, which indicates that the labor market conditions are still solid.
On the Australian Dollar front, consistently softening Australian inflation would allow the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep the interest rate policy unchanged on Tuesday. RBA Governor Philip Lowe would keep rates steady at 3.60%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6628
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6698
|Daily SMA50
|0.6708
|Daily SMA100
|0.6796
|Daily SMA200
|0.674
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6592
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6772
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
