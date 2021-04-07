AUD/USD faces a potential move to 0.7700 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see AUD/USD moving into a corrective upside with the likeliness of a move to 0.7700 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for AUD to ‘strengthen further’ did not materialize as it dropped to 0.7606 before snapping back up. Despite the relatively strong bounce from the low, upward momentum has not improved by much. However, there is room for AUD to edge upwards but the major resistance at 0.7700 is unlikely to come into the picture for now. Support is at 0.7640 followed by 0.7620.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (06 Apr, spot at 0.7655). As highlighted, as long as 0.7590 (‘strong support’ level) is intact, the current movement is viewed as the early stages of a corrective rebound that could test the major resistance at 0.7700. While a breach of this resistance is not ruled out, AUD has to close above this level before a move towards the next resistance at 0.7745 can be expected.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
