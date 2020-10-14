AUD/USD faces a mixed outlook near-term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is forecasted to keep the trade between 0.7080 and 0.7230 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD closed sharply lower yesterday (-0.69%, 0.7161). While oversold, the weakness is not showing sign of stabilizing just yet. In other words, further AUD weakness would not be surprising but oversold conditions suggest that a sustained decline below 0.7130 is unlikely (next support is at 0.7100). Resistance is at 0.7185 followed by 0.7210.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While AUD closed on a firm note last Friday (09 Oct), it gave up most of its gains as it plummeted by -0.69% (0.7161) yesterday (13 Oct). The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. From here, AUD could trade in an ‘undecided’ manner and within a relatively broad range of 0.7080 and 0.7230 for a while more.”
