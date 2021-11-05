“With the USD likely on a sound footing, we see modest downside risks on the week, eyeing support at the 50-DMA 0.7365 and 100-DMA 0.7382. But trade in this area should appeal on a multi-month basis with Australia’s vaccination rate tracking encouragingly.”

“Commodity support is waning and will continue to do so in the official data. Of course trade surpluses continue, so Australia’s external position still provides insulation for the aussie.”

“While dropping the April 2024 yield target, Lowe flatly declared that ‘the latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022.’ This has cooled the more extreme bets on RBA hikes, undermining AUD yield support. This probably still has a way to run, though any further signs of economic rebound in the week’s key data will limit the fall in yields.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) gave up on YCT but pushed back hard on 2022 hike talk. Given solid USD, the aussie risks a dip to high 0.73s near-term but that would be attractive on the multi-month/quarter outlook , in the view of economists at Westpac.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.