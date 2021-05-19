AUD/USD extends slide to fresh daily lows below 0.7740

- AUD/USD continues to push lower ahead of American session.
- US Dollar Index recovers to 90.00 area on Wednesday.
- Rising US T-bond yields and safe-haven flows support USD.
After spending the Asian session in a relatively tight range below 0.7800, the AUD/USD pair lost its footing during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 0.7732. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.58% on a daily basis at 0.7745.
Eyes on Wall Street, FOMC Minutes
The broad-based USD strength is weighing on AUD/USD on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by a 1% decline in the S&P Futures, is helping the safe-haven greenback outperform its rivals. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.2% on the day at 89.98.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index in May dropped to -4.8% from 6.2% in April. On a positive note, the Wage Price Index in the first quarter rose to 1.5% and came in higher than the market expectation of 1.4%.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket on Wednesday. At 1800 GMT, the US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its April meeting.
Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to the performance of US stocks. In case Wall Street's main indexes suffer big losses after the opening bell, the USD could continue to gather strength and weigh on AUD/USD.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7747
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.7793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7759
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7873
