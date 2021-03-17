AUD/USD extends slide to 0.7700 as 10-year US T-bond yield climbs to new cycle highs

- AUD/USD continues to push lower during American trading hours.
- Surging US T-bond yields provide a boost to the USD.
- Focus shifts to FOMC's policy announcements and dot plot.
The AUD/USD pair remains under modest pressure in the second half of the day amid broad-based USD strength ahead of the FOMC event. As of writing, the pair was down 0.55% on a daily basis at 0.7701.
US T-bond yields extend rally
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the US Treasury bond yields continue to impact the greenback's market valuation. Currently, the 10-year benchmark T-bond yield, which touched its highest level in nearly 13 months at 1.687%, is up 3.05% at 1.669% and the US Dollar Index is rising 0.13% at 91.99.
Meanwhile, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500 Index, is making it difficult for the AUD to stage a recovery.
Later in the session, the FOMC will release its Monetary Policy Statement alongside the updated Economic Projections. Market participants will look for clues regarding the possible timing of tapering and a hawkish signal is likely to cause AUD/USD to push lower ahead of the weekend.
On the other hand, if the median forecast of Fed policymakers shows that rates are expected to stay near zero through 2023, as per December's projections, the greenback could lose its strength and pave the way for an AUD/USD rebound.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday, the Australian jobs report will be watched closely by market participants as well. The market consensus point to a 30K increase in Employment Change in February and a stronger-than-expected print could help AUD find demand.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.7746
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7785
|Daily SMA50
|0.7742
|Daily SMA100
|0.7576
|Daily SMA200
|0.7343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7801
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.762
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7818
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading little changed as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. Soaring yields underpinning the greenback.
GBP/USD falls sub-1.3900 as US yields soar
The American dollar attracts limited buying interest ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision, as US Treasury yields jumped to fresh one-year highs. 10-Y note yield approaching 1.70%.
Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD
Gold continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels. USD gathers strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields. FOMC policymakers will reveal long-term rate expectations in Economic Projections.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.