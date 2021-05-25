AUD/USD extends sideways grind near mid-0.7700s after US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the red below 90.00.
  • Consumer confidence in US weakened modestly in May.

The AUD/USD pair rose to a daily high of 0.7777 but lost its traction in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7750.

DXY stays below 90.00

Earlier in the day, the ongoing selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped the pair edge higher. With Wall Street's main indexes struggling to preserve Monday's bullish momentum, however, the US Dollar Index erased a portion of its daily losses and limited AUD/USD's upside. Currently, the S&P 500 is flat on the day at 4,197 and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.08% at 89.75.

In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell to its lowest level in two weeks and was last seen losing 1.7% at 1.576%, making it difficult for the DXY to push higher.

The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April, compared to analysts' estimate of 119.2. Additionally, the US Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales fell by 5.9% in April.

There won't be any other data releases from the US in the remainder of the day. On Wednesday, Westpac Leading Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7754
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.7752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7766
Daily SMA50 0.7715
Daily SMA100 0.7729
Daily SMA200 0.7513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7759
Previous Daily Low 0.7706
Previous Weekly High 0.7814
Previous Weekly Low 0.771
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7726
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7719
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7772
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

