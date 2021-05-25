AUD/USD extends sideways grind near mid-0.7700s after US data

- AUD/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
- US Dollar Index stays in the red below 90.00.
- Consumer confidence in US weakened modestly in May.
The AUD/USD pair rose to a daily high of 0.7777 but lost its traction in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7750.
DXY stays below 90.00
Earlier in the day, the ongoing selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped the pair edge higher. With Wall Street's main indexes struggling to preserve Monday's bullish momentum, however, the US Dollar Index erased a portion of its daily losses and limited AUD/USD's upside. Currently, the S&P 500 is flat on the day at 4,197 and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.08% at 89.75.
In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell to its lowest level in two weeks and was last seen losing 1.7% at 1.576%, making it difficult for the DXY to push higher.
The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April, compared to analysts' estimate of 119.2. Additionally, the US Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales fell by 5.9% in April.
There won't be any other data releases from the US in the remainder of the day. On Wednesday, Westpac Leading Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7754
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7759
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7706
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7826
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US Consumer Confidence missed expectations.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
Gold surges above $1,890, highest since January
Gold has been benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets and has surged above the $,890 level. At the time of writing, XAU/USD has reached a new peak of $895.89.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.