AUD/USD extends sideways grind above 0.7400 in the absence of fundamental drivers

- AUD/USD stays directionless, trades in tight range above 0.7400.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to post modest daily gains.
- Westpac Consumer Confidence will be featured in Australian economic docket.
The AUD/USD pair continues to fluctuate in a very tight channel above 0.7400 on Tuesday and stays virtually directionless. As of writing, the pair was down 0.03% on the day at 0.7418.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed house prices in the third quarter rose more than expected. Additionally, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence improved to 12 in November from 3 in October. Nevertheless, the AUD failed to capitalize on these data and allowed AUD/USD to stay in its range.
Focus shifts to US and China data
In the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded modestly. However, the mixed performance of major equity indexes in the US and the lack of high-tier data releases suggest that the DXY's recovery is a technical correction and is likely to remain limited in the near-term. As of writing, the DXY was up 0.12% on the day at 90.91.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index will be the only data featured in the Australian economic docket. Furthermore, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from China will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect inflation in China to arrive at -0.2% on a monthly basis in November and a higher reading could be assessed as a sign toward improving economic activity and help AUD gather strength.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7417
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7337
|Daily SMA50
|0.7219
|Daily SMA100
|0.7212
|Daily SMA200
|0.6882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.737
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
