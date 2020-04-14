AUD/USD extends run-up beyond 0.6400 following China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD refreshes monthly high on upbeat China trade numbers.
  • Risk reset, broad US dollar weakness add to the pair’s strength.
  • A light economic calendar will keep coronavirus updates in the driver’s seat.

China’s upbeat trade numbers for March help AUD/USD to extend its run-up toward the fresh monthly high of 0.6433, currently up 0.71% to 0.6428, during early Tuesday. The pair previously cheered the broad US dollar weakness, risk reset.

Read: China’s Trade Balance (CNY): Returns to surplus in March, imports pop while exports drop

China’s March month Trade Balance rose to 130B from -42.59B prior, in Chinese Yuan terms whereas Exports rose from -15.9% to -3.5% with Imports reversing the previous -2.4% loss with +2.4%.

Earlier during the day, the pair paid a little heed to the March month Business Confidence and Business Conditions from the National Australia Bank (NAB).

The reason could be traced from the broad US dollar weakness amid the surge in the coronavirus cases, making the global hotspot.

Also contributing to the pair’s strength could be the latest risk-reset, which can be observed from the Asian stocks and the US 10-year Treasury yields.

Moving on, a lack of major data could keep virus updates in focus while any further efforts from the US/Australian policymakers could offer additional strength to the quote.

Technical analysis

The pair needs to provide a clear break above 50-day SMA level of 0.6375 to aim for February month low near 0.6425, until then chances of its pullback to the monthly rising trend line near 0.6235 can’t be ruled out.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6425
Today Daily Change 43 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.67%
Today daily open 0.6382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6064
Daily SMA50 0.6381
Daily SMA100 0.6622
Daily SMA200 0.6726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.641
Previous Daily Low 0.6326
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6378
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6358
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6336
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6252
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6503

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

