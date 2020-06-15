AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes

- AUD/USD breaks the choppy range between 0.6900 and 0.6925.
- The pair earlier benefited from the Fed’s effort to restore investors’ confidence via corporate bond buying.
- Comments from the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow, expectations of the US-China talks could extend the latest risk-on sentiment.
- RBA minutes, Aussie House Price Index and qualitative catalysts to direct the pair’s immediate moves.
AUD/USD takes the bids around 0.6940 amid the early Asian morning on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair breaks the recent range between 0.6905 and 0.6925 while also keeping the late-US session recovery moves from 0.6840.
Although the weekend updates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) renews fears of outbreak 2.0 and weighed on the Aussie pair during the early Monday, the Fed’s action recalled the buyers. Even so, the RBA minutes and the second-tier Aussie data, coupled with the latest news from the US, becomes the key to forecast near-term pair moves.
Fed-led optimism supersedes over the virus fears….
With the US Federal Reserve (Fed) stepping in to increase the corporate bond-buying, the markets’ previous fears backed by weekend updates signaling resurgence in the US, Tokyo and Beijing seem to have faded off-late. Recently, the Fed added to its plethora of tools to liquidity infusion while extending favor for the non-profit organizations.
Other than the Fed, Reuters news suggesting the meeting between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese delegates in Hawaii, sometime during this week, also favors the risk-on sentiment. Further, the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow also tried his part to reignite the hopes of the V-shaped recovery in 2021.
On the contrary, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned over the use of the much-championed drug Remdesivir, which in turn might keep the optimism chained.
Amid all these catalysts, Wall Street managed to post mild gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields closed Monday above 0.70%, up over two basis points (bps) on a day.
Traders are likely to wait for more risk catalysts to aptly predict immediate Aussie moves while also keeping eyes on the RBA minutes and Australia’s first quarter (Q1) House Price Index for further clarifications. While the RBA minutes are less likely to be a major event, the House Price Index is expected to soften to 2.7% from 3.9% prior.
Technical analysis
A sustained move above 0.6940 will enable the Aussie bulls to challenge 0.7000 round-figure. However, the pair’s further upside might find it difficult to cross the recent high surrounding 0.7065 as well as July 2019 tops near 0.7085.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6918
|Today Daily Change
|54 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79%
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6536
|Daily SMA100
|0.6487
|Daily SMA200
|0.6665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6799
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7065
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7031
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery moves above 0.6900 with eyes on RBA minutes
AUD/USD breaks the choppy range between 0.6900 and 0.6925. The pair earlier benefited from the Fed’s effort to restore investors’ confidence via corporate bond buying. RBA minutes, Aussie House Price Index and qualitative catalysts to direct the pair’s immediate moves.
USD/JPY tracks Wall Street’s gains above 107.00, but buyers stay cautious ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY takes rounds to 107.40 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The mixed sentiment surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US, China and Tokyo weighed on the pair at the week’s start.
Gold: Keeps the bounce off $1,700 amid risk-on sentiment
While keeping the latest recovery moves from $1,704.28, Gold prices rise to $1,728 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the bullion seesaws in the immediate range between $1,723.45 and $1,728.48.
WTI: Bulls defend $37 amid OPEC+ cuts optimism, API eyed
Following the solid comeback staged in the US last session, WTI (July futures on Nymex) bulls are taking a breather in early Asia, consolidating at higher levels above the 37 level. Focus remains on the risk trends and API Crude Stocks data.
Is the S&P 500 move back up the real deal?
The S&P 500 has performed well on Monday after having a tough ride at the end of last week. In the session on Monday, the main losers were once again oil and travel companies. On the upside pharma stocks rose well but the outperforming sector was telecoms.