AUD/USD extends recovery as China’s Caixin PMI follows official gauge’s footsteps

- AUD/USD rises as China’s activity numbers came in positive for November.
- Traders await confirmation of the recent doubts on the US-China trade deal.
- US data, trade headlines will offer a busy day ahead.
With the recently upbeat data from China, AUD/USD extends the pullback from multi-week low to 0.6775 during Monday’s Asian session.
China’s November month Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose past-51.4 forecast and 51.7 prior to 51.8. The data follows upbeat official manufacturing prints from Australia’s largest customer.
During the weekend, China released official readings of its November month Manufacturing PMI. The key activity gauge surged to 50.2, the highs since April, regained its stage in the expansion territory following many months of being below 50.0.
Aussie buyers cheered the data from its largest customers while ignoring unimpressive prints of second-tier Australian data from housing, jobs and inflation frontiers. As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields surge beyond 1.80% while markets in Australia are also firmer by the press time.
Doubting the move was Axios report that the phase-one trade deal between the United States (US) and China will take place early next year. The report cites Hong Kong Act, the US tariff rollback and China’s promise to purchase the US agriculture products as the main roadblocks.
Technical Analysis
While a spinning bottom formation on the daily (D1) chart favors the pair’s recovery, buyers will look for entry above 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.6800. The absence of which could keep dragging the quote towards 0.6700 round-figure.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6772
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6822
|Daily SMA50
|0.6805
|Daily SMA100
|0.6822
|Daily SMA200
|0.6922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6754
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6764
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6804
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
