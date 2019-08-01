AUD/USD is extending its recovery from seven-month lows after upbeat China data.

China PMI bettered estimates but remained below 50.00.

The US Federal Reserve cut rates on Wednesday, but dashed hopes of further easing in the near-term.

AUD/USD is extending the recovery from seven-month lows hit earlier today, courtesy of an above-forecast China data.

The currency pair is now trading at 0.6852, representing marginal gains on the day. The pair printed a low of 0.6828 earlier today, a level last seen on Jan. 3.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Jul), which focuses on small and medium-sized export oriented units, came in at 49.9, bettering the estimate of 49.6 and up from the previous month’s print of 49.4.

A combination of a better-than-expected China data and a bullish divergence of the 4-hour chart relative strength index is boding well for the Aussie Dollar at press time.

The gains, however, could be short-lived, as the US Federal Reserve cut rates on Wednesday but dented expectations of further near-term easing.

Also, China’s PMI bettered estimates, but remained in contraction territory below 50.00.

Pivot points