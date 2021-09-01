AUD/USD extends rally toward 0.7400 on risk flows, USD weakness

- AUD/USD is trading at its highest level in more than two weeks.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index looks to close second straight day lower.
The AUD/USD pair regathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and climbed to its strongest level since mid-August at 0.7384. As of writing, the pair was up 0.83% on a daily basis at 0.7377.
USD selloff continues after US data
The broad-based USD weakness and the risk-positive market environment is allowing AUD/USD to push higher on Wednesday. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, major equity indexes in the US are trading in the positive territory.
The data from the US revealed earlier in the day that the private sector employment increased by 374,000 in August. With this reading falling short of the market expectation of 613,000, the greenback came under renewed selling pressure in the second half of the day. As of writing, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.22% 92.43.
Breaking: US private sector employment rises by 374K in August vs. 613K expected.
Other data from the US showed that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in August with the ISM Manufacturing PMI improving to 59.9 from 59.5 in July. Nevertheless, this data failed to help the USD outperform its rivals.
On the other hand, the better-than-expected growth data from Australia is also providing an additional boost to the AUD.
Breaking: Australian Q2 GDP beats estimates, lifts AUD towards highs.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7376
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|0.7315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7295
|Daily SMA50
|0.7386
|Daily SMA100
|0.7557
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7342
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7288
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7397
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
