  • AUD/USD renews intraday low during the first negative day in three.
  • China Retail Sales, Industrial Production flashed downbeat figures for November.
  • US Dollar pares post-Fed losses as market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key central bank announcements.
  • US Retail Sales, risk catalysts are also important for fresh impulse.

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6850 as downbeat statistics from China favor the Aussie pair’s technical move during early Thursday. That said, the quote snaps a two-day uptrend while printing mild losses near the highest levels in three months, marked on Tuesday.

China’s Retail Sales slumped to -5.9% in November versus -3.6% expected and -0.5% prior, while Industrial Production came in at 2.2% compared to 3.3% market forecasts and 5.0% previous readings. The disappointing data from Australia’s largest customer joined the recent US dollar rebound ahead of the key central bank announcements to weigh on the AUD/USD prices.

Earlier in the day, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations dropped to 5.2% for December versus 5.7% expected and 6.0% prior. A jump in Employment Change and static Unemployment Rate allowed the Australia Dollar (AUD) to stay firmer.

It should be noted that the market’s reassessment of the Fed verdict, suggesting 50 bps rate hike and readiness to hold the rate higher for a longer period, could also be cited as a reason for the US Dollar’s latest rebound. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pares recent losses around 103.75 while bouncing off one-month-old support, as well as the six-month low.

While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures remain directionless but the US 10-year Treasury bond yields probe a two-day downtrend near 3.50%. Further, the two-year counterpart also extends recovery from the monthly low while printing the first daily positive near 4.25% in three.

Looking forward, monetary policy announcements from the Swiss National Bank (SNB), European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) will be important to predict the market’s intraday directions. Should the central banks retreat from their hawkish moves, the US Dollar may witness further upside and can weigh on the AUD/USD prices.  

Technical analysis

Although the downward-sloping resistance line from June, near 0.6880 by the press time, triggered the AUD/USD pair’s U-turn from a multi-day high, November’s peak surrounding 0.6800 holds the key to welcome bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6848
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 0.6863
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6737
Daily SMA50 0.6546
Daily SMA100 0.6676
Daily SMA200 0.6903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6882
Previous Daily Low 0.681
Previous Weekly High 0.6851
Previous Weekly Low 0.6669
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6854
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6838
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6893
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength

EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength

EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam

GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam

GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion

Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion

XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected. 

Gold News

Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally

Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.

Read more

TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth

TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth

Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures