AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI downfall, plummets to over 3-month lows

AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI downfall, plummets to over 3-month lowsBy Haresh Menghani
• Tumbles to over 3-month lows on softer Aussie CPI
• Surging US bond yields aggravate selling pressure
• US durable goods order next
The AUD/USD pair extended softer Australian CPI-led downfall and dropped to over 3-month lows during early European session on Wednesday.
Accelerates downslide after Q3 CPI
The pair traded with a bearish bias for the fourth consecutive session and accelerated the slide after Australia reported Q3 inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI came in at 0.6% q/q vs. 0.8% expected, while the annualized rate eased to 1.8% from 1.9%.
• Australia: Soft CPI supports ongoing neutral RBA tone - TDS
Surging US bond yields add to the selling pressure
Adding to this, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, though failed to provide any fresh bullish impetus to the US Dollar, was further seen driving flows away from higher-yielding currencies - like the Aussie.
Meanwhile, a mildly negative tone around commodity space, especially copper, also did little to lend any support to commodity-linked currencies and stall the pair's slump to its lowest level since mid-July.
Later during the NA session, the US macro data - durable goods orders, would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus. In the meantime, the US bond yield dynamics might continue to act as a key determinant of the pair's movement.
Technical levels to watch
Immediate support is pegged near the 0.7700 handle and is closely followed by support near the 0.7685-80 region, below which the pair could continue falling towards its next support near 0.7630 level.
On the upside, 0.7740 level now becomes immediate resistance, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce back towards the 0.7800 handle with some intermediate resistance near 0.7775 area.