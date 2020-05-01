AUD/USD extends overnight corrective slide from multi-week tops, slides below mid-0.6400s

- AUD/USD extended the overnight retracement slide from seven-week tops, 100-DMA.
- Deteriorating global risk sentiment weighed on the perceived riskier currency, the aussie.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the USD’s safe-haven demand and added to the selling bias.
The AUD/USD pair extended its steady decline through the early European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.6400s.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from seven-week tops, or a resistance marked by 100-day SMA and witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Friday amid deteriorating global risk sentiment.
The latest optimism over the successful stage 1 clinical trial of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients and re-opening of economies in some parts of the world turned out to be short-lived.
Instead, worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic again weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a steep fall in the equity markets, which dampened demand for the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
The risk-off mood further benefitted the US dollar and eased the recent bearish pressure. This, in turn, further collaborated to the pair's corrective slide to the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7032-0.5506 downfall.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract some dip-buying or the current pullback marks the end of the recent strong recovery move from the vicinity of the key 0.5500 psychological mark, or 17-year lows.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This along with the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum and produce some trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.645
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|0.6511
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6336
|Daily SMA50
|0.6301
|Daily SMA100
|0.6566
|Daily SMA200
|0.6687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.657
|Previous Daily Low
|0.649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6478
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6603
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6637
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
