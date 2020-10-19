AUD/USD extends losses and approaches three-week lows at 0.7055

- AUD/USD reversal from 0.7115 extends to session lows at 0.7060 area.
- The aussie loses ground as market sentiment sours.
- The pair is nearing a three-week low at 0.7055.
The Australian dollar is accelerating its downtrend from 0.7115 highs on late US session on Monday, as the market sentiment deterioration with reports from the US dampening hopes of a US COVID-19 stimulus deal.
Aussie's reversal accelerates as risk appetite fades
The AUD/USD opened the week on a strong footing, boosted by the upbeat Chinese GDP data. The economy of the Asian giant expanded at a 4.9% yearly pace in the third quarter, showing strong industrial output and consumption figures and pointing out to a strong recovery from the pandemic.
Aussie demand was also supported by the positive market sentiment on hopes of a fiscal stimulus deal in the US, after the House Representative, Nancy Pelosi suggested that the deal was possible. The pair, however, was capped right above 0.7100 and pulled back during the US session, accelerating its downtrend with equity markets in the red as US stimulus hopes fade.
AUD/USD approaching a key support level at 0.7055
In its downtrend, the Aussie has reached session lows 10 pips short of the 0.7055 October 15 low. A sustained break below here would resume the downward trend from October 9 highs, pushing the pair towards 0.7005 (September 25 low) and 0.6920 (July 7,10 lows). On the upside, the pair should regain the 100-day SA, at 0.7100 to regain upside momentum and extend towards 0.7200 (50-day SMA) and 0.7240 (October 9 high).
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7064
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7205
|Daily SMA100
|0.7097
|Daily SMA200
|0.6789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7099
|Previous Daily Low
|0.707
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7055
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weighed by Wall Street’s slump
US indexes tried to advance at the beginning of the session, but soon gave up and dipped in the red amid no progress in a US stimulus package. AUD/USD challenging last week’s lows and bearish.
EUR benefited from the absence of EU headlines
The EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1793, holding on to gains despite the risk-averse environment. No news are good news for the Union in a slow start to the week.
XAU/USD remains capped below $1,900 area
Gold futures have opened the week on a positive tone, favoured by a mildly lower US dollar amid a brighter market mood. The yellow metal has bounced up at $1,896 low to regain Friday’s losses, yet unable to confirm above $1,900/20 resistance level.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP on the cusp of a massive price breakout
It seems that XRP is finally showing some bullish signs after months of sideways trading. In the past week, the digital asset lost close to $1 billion in market capitalization but has already recovered around $400 million in the past 24 hours.
WTI falls into negatove territory; US stimulus talks failing
West Texas Intermediate crude had edged up on Monday and travelled between a range of $40.59 to as high as $41.21 earlier in the New York session.