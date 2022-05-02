- The Australian dollar begins May downbeat, losing 0.29%.
- Sentiment fluctuated risk-off/risk-on, following a worse than expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI slows and expands at a slower pace
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Remains downward pressured and could threaten to break below 0.7000.
The Australian dollar begins May on the back foot, despite a possible rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the week, which is following the Federal Reserve’s footsteps. However, the latter is about to accelerate the pace of tightening monetary policy on Wednesday, where market players expect a 50-bps rate increase which would lift the FFR to 1%. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7036.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI slows and expands at a slower pace
The market sentiment fluctuated to risk-off/risk-on when the Institute for Supply Manufacturing (ISM) revealed April’s Manufacturing PMI, which came at 55.4, lower than the 57.6 foreseen in the street. The drop in the month is the lowest in the last 21-months and continues the recent downturn that started in December of 2021. Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’ said that “the US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment.” She added that “in April, progress slowed in solving labor shortage problems at all tiers of the supply chain.”
The positive of the reading is that the index of Prices Paid fell from 87.1 to 84.6, a signal that could probably mean that inflation could be peaking.
Also, read: US: ISM Manufacturing PMI falls to 55.4 in April versus 57.6 expected
In the meantime, in the Asian/European session, equities traded with losses. China’s coronavirus outbreak had a setback in Shanghais, reporting 58 new Covid-19 cases, while Beijing intensified testing. Geopolitical-wise, the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues, and it appears would that peace talks will not resume in the near term as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Ukrainians had sabotaged negotiations, while the Ukrainian negotiator Podolyak denied this and said that Lavrov hast has not attended a single negotiation round.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields skyrocket ahead of the Federal Reserve May’s monetary policy meeting. The 10-year benchmark note sits at 2.975%, hovering around the 3% threshold, underpinning the greenback, with the US Dollar Index gaining some 0.33%, up at 103.562.
In the week ahead, on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will reveal its interest rate decision, widely expected to increase by 15 bps, while Retail Sales and the RBA Chart Pack will be unveiled on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision will be revealed on the US front, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, and by Friday, the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD is stills downward biased, and on Monday, broke below February’s 4 swing low at 0.7051. Also, the daily moving averages (DMAs) above the spot price have the 50-DMA at 0.7346, aims lower, and close into the 200-DMA at 0.7284, triggering a death cross, motivating sellers to break below the 0.7000 figure.
That said, the AUD/USD first support would be 0.7000. Break below would expose the January 28 YTD low at 0.6967, followed by the June 15, 2020 pivot low at 0.6777.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7036
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7355
|Daily SMA50
|0.7351
|Daily SMA100
|0.7262
|Daily SMA200
|0.7288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.0550 despite weak US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0550 on Monday despite the disappointing data releases from the US. The ISM Manufacturing PMI declined to 55.4 in April from 57.1 in March, missing the market expectation of 57.6 by a wide margin. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 103.50.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2500 pressured by risk aversion
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.2500 in the early American session on Monday with the dollar capitalizing on rising T-bond yields. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market expectation in April but failed to trigger a significant reaction in the pair.
Gold slumps to fresh multi-week lows near $1,860
Gold stays under constant bearish pressure on Monday and trades at its lowest level since mid-February near $1,860 in the early American session. The dollar preserves its strength at the start of the week and the 10-year US T-bond yield edges higher toward 3%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Why traders fear Bitcoin price will fail to reclaim $40,000
Bitcoin price nosedived after fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates, and the asset remained highly correlated with tech stocks and the S&P 500. Analysts fear BTC could fail to make a comeback above $40,000.
CAR stock needs strong guidance for next rally
Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is releasing earnings on Monday after the Wall Street market close. The rental car company is expected to post revenue of 2.14 billion for the first quarter of 2022.