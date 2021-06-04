AUD/USD extends gains to the 0.7740 zone as the US dollar remains under pressure

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar holds onto sharp losses after NFP.
  • AUD/USD reverses sharply and turns positive for the week.

The AUD/USD continued to rise during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 0.7740. After making a sharp rebound of 70 pips from the lows, it remains near the top and erasing most of Thursday’s losses.

The rally in AUD/USD was triggered by a decline of the US dollar across the board, following the release of the US employment report. Payrolls rose by 559K in May, below expectations and against the odds of a positive surprise that arise after employment indicators released on Thursday.

“May's jobs report confirmed that the biggest challenge to the labor market's recovery right now is labor itself. Hiring picked up in May with employers adding 559K new jobs, but like April's report, that fell short of expectations”, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out that with jobs still 7.6 million short of pre-pandemic highs, "substantial further progress" on the labor market still appears to be a ways off in the eyes of the Federal Reserve.

The improvement in risk sentiment and the decline in US bond yields supported the AUD/USD. With today’s rally, the pair erased weekly losses and recovered back above the 0.7700 key support area. The next resistance on the upside emerges at 0.7750/60 (downtrend line); a break higher should strengthen the outlook for the aussie.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7733
Today Daily Change 0.0081
Today Daily Change % 1.06
Today daily open 0.7652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7757
Daily SMA50 0.7721
Daily SMA100 0.7726
Daily SMA200 0.7534
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7756
Previous Daily Low 0.7644
Previous Weekly High 0.7797
Previous Weekly Low 0.7677
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7687
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7713
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7612
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7573
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7501
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7724
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7796
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7835

 

 

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls

XAU/USD bulls target $1,914 after Nonfarm Payrolls

Bad news for the US economy is good for gold – Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 559,000 in May, below 664,000 expected and on top of only meager upward revisions. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P. 

Read more

