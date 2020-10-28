AUD/USD extends decline to fresh weekly lows below 0.7100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD dropped below 0.7100 ahead of the American session.
  • US Dollar Index rose to highest level in nine days near 93.50.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply lower on Wednesday.

The AUD/USD pair rose above 0.7150 earlier in the day but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session and slumped to its lowest level in a week at 0.7073. As of writing, the pair was down 0.7% on the day at 0.7078.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) showed that the Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the third quarter rose to 0.4% on a quarterly basis from -0.1%. Although this reading helped the AUD stay resilient against its rivals during the first half of the day, the risk-averse market environment forced AUD/USD to turn south.

DXY edges higher ahead of Wall Street's opening bell

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory, continues to push higher on Wednesday and is currently gaining 0.4% at 93.46, a little below the nine-day high it set at 93.50.

The surging number of coronavirus infections in Europe and the lack of progress in stimulus talks in the US continue to weigh on market sentiment. Reflecting the dismal market mood, the S&P 500 futures are down 1.4% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open deep in the negative territory. If safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, the USD could gather further strength and cause AUD/USD to extend its slide.

The only data featured in the US economic docket will be September Trade Balance on Wednesday. During the Asian session on Thursday, the National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7078
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.7128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7139
Daily SMA50 0.7195
Daily SMA100 0.711
Daily SMA200 0.6797
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7148
Previous Daily Low 0.7113
Previous Weekly High 0.7159
Previous Weekly Low 0.702
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7126
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7112
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7095
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7077
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7147
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7182

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

