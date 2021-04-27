AUD/USD extends daily slide to 0.7770 area ahead of mid-tier US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD turned south following a strong start to the week.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest gains around 91.00.
  • Investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.

The AUD/USD pair started the week on a firm footing and registered its highest daily close since early March near 0.7800 on Monday supported by the upbeat market mood and rising copper prices. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased a large portion of its gains. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.35% on the day at 0.7772.

DXY recovers modestly on Tuesday

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the risk perception is impacting AUD/USD's movements on Tuesday. Reflecting the cautious market mood, which makes it difficult for the AUD to find demand, major European equity indexes trade in the negative territory.

Meanwhile, after closing virtually unchanged on Monday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is edging higher toward 91.00, allowing the bearish pressure on AUD/USD to remain intact.

In the second half of the day, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and February Housing Price Index data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of these data, the DXY is up 0.12% at 90.95.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI data will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7773
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 0.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7679
Daily SMA50 0.7722
Daily SMA100 0.7692
Daily SMA200 0.7452
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7816
Previous Daily Low 0.7738
Previous Weekly High 0.7817
Previous Weekly Low 0.769
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7768
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7753
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7831
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

