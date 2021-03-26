AUD/USD extends daily rebound to 0.7630 area, looks to close week in red

- AUD/USD continues to push higher during the American session.
- US Dollar Index edges lower as market mood improves.
- Upbeat market mood makes it difficult for USD to find demand.
The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum during the American trading hours and reached a daily high of 0.7638. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.7628. Despite Friday's rebound, AUD/USD remains on track to end the week in the negative territory.
Renewed USD weakness in the second half of the day allowed AUD/USD to push higher. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the last day of the week higher, the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned south and dropped to a daily low of 92.64. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is up 0.67% on the day at 3,935 and the DXY is losing 0.15% at 92.70.
The data from the US showed that Personal Income and Personal Spending in February declined by 7.1% and 1%, respectively. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index edged lower to 1.4% on a yearly basis from 1.5% in January.
Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to its highest level in a year at 84.9 in March's final reading. Nevertheless, investors showed little to no reaction to these figures.
AUD/USD technical outlook
UOB Group analysts think that AUD/USD's bearish outlook remains intact as long as the pair does not move above 0.7680.
"While there is no change in our view for now, oversold shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first," analysts further noted. "Looking ahead, a break of 0.7560 (note that AUD dropped to 0.7564 during NY hours) would shift the focus to 0.7510."
Additional levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7627
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|0.7579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7616
|Daily SMA200
|0.737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7627
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.