AUD/USD extends daily rebound to 0.7630 area, looks to close week in red

AUD/USD continues to push higher during the American session.

US Dollar Index edges lower as market mood improves.

Upbeat market mood makes it difficult for USD to find demand.

The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum during the American trading hours and reached a daily high of 0.7638. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.7628. Despite Friday's rebound, AUD/USD remains on track to end the week in the negative territory.

Renewed USD weakness in the second half of the day allowed AUD/USD to push higher. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the last day of the week higher, the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned south and dropped to a daily low of 92.64. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is up 0.67% on the day at 3,935 and the DXY is losing 0.15% at 92.70.

The data from the US showed that Personal Income and Personal Spending in February declined by 7.1% and 1%, respectively. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index edged lower to 1.4% on a yearly basis from 1.5% in January.

Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to its highest level in a year at 84.9 in March's final reading. Nevertheless, investors showed little to no reaction to these figures.

AUD/USD technical outlook

UOB Group analysts think that AUD/USD's bearish outlook remains intact as long as the pair does not move above 0.7680.

"While there is no change in our view for now, oversold shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first," analysts further noted. "Looking ahead, a break of 0.7560 (note that AUD dropped to 0.7564 during NY hours) would shift the focus to 0.7510."

Additional levels to watch for