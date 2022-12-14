AUD/USD extends correction to near 0.6820 amid quiet market mood, Fed policy eyed

- AUD/USD has slipped further to near 0.6820 ahead of Fed’s policy meeting.
- The FOMC is expected to hike its interest rate by 50 bps on a second consecutive decline in the annual inflation rate.
- Australian consumer inflation expectations for 12-month period are seen lower at 5.7%.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its correction to near 0.6820 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is declining continuously after failing to conquer the critical resistance of 0.6900 on Tuesday. Soft United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data brought a juggernaut rally in the Australian Dollar. However, the latter failed to keep the same.
S&P500 futures have extended their gains in Tokyo session as a slowdown in the price rise index has faded, deepening recession fears ahead. The US equities are expected to display a strong run-up as a consecutive decline in inflation has set the ground for a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds itself above 104.00 amid a quiet market mood. The USD Index is expected to remain on tenterhooks as a downward shift in the approach of Fed chair Jerome Powell for interest rates may trim safe-haven appeal further. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.50% amid a significant improvement in demand for US Treasury bonds.
A decline in the cost of gasoline, used cars, and airline fares back a significant drop in US inflation. The headline inflation dropped to 7.1%, while the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices fell to 6.0%.
A soft inflation report has cemented a decline in the interest rate hike pace by the Fed. Analysts at Commerzbank see a rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) in December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. For guidance, “We continue to assume that the Fed will reduce the size of the rate hikes again at the beginning of 2023, moving by only 25 bps in February and March.”
On the Aussie front, investors are awaiting the release of the Employment data. The Employment Change is seen at 19K, lower than the prior release of 32.2K. Apart from that, investors will focus on 12-month consumer inflation expectations, which are expected to decline to 5.7% vs. 6.0% in the prior release.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6832
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6731
|Daily SMA50
|0.6539
|Daily SMA100
|0.6677
|Daily SMA200
|0.6905
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6893
|Previous Daily Low
|0.674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7069
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.