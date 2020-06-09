AUD/USD extends correction to 0.6950 amid simmering Australian-China tensions

- AUD/USD sees a fresh leg lower sub-0.7000 as risk-tone worsens.
- Escalating Australia-China row weighs heavily on the AUD.
- The US dollar trades broadly firmer ahead of the FOMC.
The risk-on rally in the Wall Street overnight powered AUD/USD to fresh 2020 highs at 0.7041 but the bulls failed to sustain at higher, as the rates dropped back below the 0.7000 mark.
The move lower in the aussie below that level was mainly triggered by escalating tensions between Australia and China, concerning several issues, with the latest one being China accusing the OZ nation of racial discrimination against the Asian students.
The escalating row between the two close trading partners continues to weigh on the investor sentiment and accelerates the latest decline in the aussie dollar. China’s Education Ministry warned that Chinese students should carefully consider their decision about studying in Australia.
Meanwhile, souring risk appetite boosts the haven demand for the US dollar across the board, eventually adding to the downside in the spot. The US dollar index rises 0.16% to print daily tops at 96.78, at the press time. Also, its worth noting that the greenback also derives support from the expectations that the Fed could strike an upbeat tone on the economy on Wednesday.
Further, resource-linked aussie also suffers from some weakness in gold prices, as the yellow metals struggle to extend the bounce above the 1700 mark. Looking ahead, the pair will remain at the mercy of the Australia-China updates and USD dynamics ahead of the US JOLTS Job Openings data. The main event risk for the buck remains the FOMC decision.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
A failed attempt above 0.7000 has again revived the sellers, with the immediate downside is seen 0.6930 (June 5 low) and 0.6900 (round figure). The upside targets are seen at 0.7000 (round number) and 0.7041 (2020 highs).
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6954
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|0.7021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6662
|Daily SMA50
|0.6468
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.703
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6962
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
