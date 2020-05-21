AUD/USD erases recovery gains, drops to 0.6560 area on risk-aversion

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD pared early losses but failed to rise above 0.6600.
  • Heightened US-China tensions seem to be weighing on sentiment.
  • US Dollar Index rebounds to 99.50 on risk aversion.

The AUD/USD pair staged a modest rebound during the early trading hours of the American session and rose to 0.6600 before making a sharp U-turn. As of writing, the pair was down 0.55% on the day at 0.6560.

AUD weakens on heightened US-China tensions

According to Chinese news outlet Global Times, the spokesperson for China's National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday noted that China will defend its interests if they are undermined by the United States.

These comments, which seem to be assessed as China's willingness to retaliate if the US were to impose coronavirus-related sanctions, weighed on market sentiment. Reflecting the risk-off atmosphere, Wall Street's main indexes turned south and were last seen losing between 0.67% and 1.2%. 

Meanwhile, the USD has started to gather strength against its rivals as a safe-haven and the US Dollar Index rose to 99.50 area, where it was up 0.3% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI in the US came in at 39.8 in May and beat the market expectation of 38 but the positive impact of this data on the market mood was short-lived.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from Australia on Friday and the USD's performance is likely to continue to drive the pair's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6567
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.6598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6472
Daily SMA50 0.6273
Daily SMA100 0.6503
Daily SMA200 0.6663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6617
Previous Daily Low 0.6524
Previous Weekly High 0.6562
Previous Weekly Low 0.6401
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.656
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6542
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6487
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6449
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6635
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6728

 

 

