AUD/USD erases losses as Aussie Building Permits surge

- AUD/USD trades flat near 0.7612 versus 0.76 early Wednesday.
- Australia's Building Permits surged by over 20% in December.
- The focus now shifts to the RBA Governor's speech.
AUD/USD has bounced from session lows, with key economic data painting a positive picture of the Australian housing market.
Australia's Building Permits surged by 22.8% year-on-year in December, following November's 15% increase, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported at 00:30 GMT. Month-on-month, approvals surged 10.9% in December versus 2.6% in November.
The pair is now trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.7612, having hit a low of 0.7602 early today. The Aussie could extend gains, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading 0.3% higher.
The risk sentiment looks to have strengthened, with signs of easing coronavirus pandemic and the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment that a spending package is desperately needed. Top Democrats filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans on Monday.
Yellen and the International Monetary Fund head discussed the need for multilateral solutions to many issues facing the global economy, including debt problems, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
Apart from the broader market sentiment, the pair could take cues from the RBA Governor Lowe's speech due in about 30 minutes. The central banker is likely to reiterate the bank's wait-and-watch mode.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7612
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7716
|Daily SMA50
|0.7605
|Daily SMA100
|0.7392
|Daily SMA200
|0.7171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7553
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7752
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7600 during a bounce off five-week low, eyes RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD buyers attack 0.7600 in the latest recovery moves from a six-week low during the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. RBA’s dovish halt, extended QE added strength to the bearish moves.
Silver eyes to regain $27.00 after the recent pump-and-dump
Silver consolidates Tuesday’s loses, the biggest in six month, while bouncing off weekly bottom. The white metal dropped the most since August the previous day while reversing Monday’s rally on market frenzy.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears battle 100-day SMA on the way to yearly support line
XRP/USD stays depressed near 0.3700 by the end of Tuesday’s trading session. The ripple bears are cheering the consolidation of Monday’s heavy jump but 100-day SMA restricts immediate downside amid bullish MACD.
EUR/USD: Daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown
EURUSD's daily chart shows a bullish-to-bearish trend change. The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index and has created room for a sell-off to 1.1750.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.