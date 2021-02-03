AUD/USD erases losses as Aussie Building Permits surge

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD trades flat near 0.7612 versus 0.76 early Wednesday. 
  • Australia's Building Permits surged by over 20% in December. 
  • The focus now shifts to the RBA Governor's speech.

AUD/USD has bounced from session lows, with key economic data painting a positive picture of the Australian housing market. 

Australia's Building Permits surged by 22.8% year-on-year in December, following November's 15% increase, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported at 00:30 GMT. Month-on-month, approvals surged 10.9% in December versus 2.6% in November. 

The pair is now trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.7612, having hit a low of 0.7602 early today. The Aussie could extend gains, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading 0.3% higher. 

The risk sentiment looks to have strengthened, with signs of easing coronavirus pandemic and the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment that a spending package is desperately needed. Top Democrats filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans on Monday.

Yellen and the International Monetary Fund head discussed the need for multilateral solutions to many issues facing the global economy, including debt problems, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Apart from the broader market sentiment, the pair could take cues from the RBA Governor Lowe's speech due in about 30 minutes. The central banker is likely to reiterate the bank's wait-and-watch mode. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7612
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.7598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7716
Daily SMA50 0.7605
Daily SMA100 0.7392
Daily SMA200 0.7171
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7662
Previous Daily Low 0.7562
Previous Weekly High 0.7764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7592
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7601
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7553
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7508
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7454
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7653
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7707
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7752

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

