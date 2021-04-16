AUD/USD erases early losses, turns flat around 0.7750

- AUD/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Friday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to stage a convincing rebound.
- Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US.
The AUD/USD pair rose for the third straight day and registered the highest daily close since March at 0.7750 on Thursday. Although AUD/USD staged a technical correction and dropped to 0.7720 area during the Asian trading hours on Friday, it didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses and was last seen trading flat at 0.7752.
DXY remains on the back foot
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the risk-positive market environment allowed AUD/USD to post strong gains in the second half of the week.
Pressured by the sharp decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to its lowest level in nearly a month at 91.49 on Thursday. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.15% at 91.52. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes surged higher on the back of strong data releases and allowed risk-sensitive AUD to continue to find demand.
Retail Sales in the US increased by 9.8% on a monthly basis in March and the Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level in nearly a year at 576,000.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index, Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are virtually unchanged on the day, suggesting that the market action is likely to remain subdued ahead of the weekend.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.7752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7668
|Daily SMA200
|0.7425
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7832
