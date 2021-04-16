AUD/USD erases early losses, turns flat around 0.7750

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index struggles to stage a convincing rebound.
  • Investors await UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from US.

The AUD/USD pair rose for the third straight day and registered the highest daily close since March at 0.7750 on Thursday. Although AUD/USD staged a technical correction and dropped to 0.7720 area during the Asian trading hours on Friday, it didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses and was last seen trading flat at 0.7752.

DXY remains on the back foot

The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the risk-positive market environment allowed AUD/USD to post strong gains in the second half of the week.

Pressured by the sharp decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to its lowest level in nearly a month at 91.49 on Thursday. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.15% at 91.52. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes surged higher on the back of strong data releases and allowed risk-sensitive AUD to continue to find demand. 

Retail Sales in the US increased by 9.8% on a monthly basis in March and the Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level in nearly a year at 576,000. 

Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index, Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are virtually unchanged on the day, suggesting that the market action is likely to remain subdued ahead of the weekend.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7752
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.7752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7645
Daily SMA50 0.7721
Daily SMA100 0.7668
Daily SMA200 0.7425
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7762
Previous Daily Low 0.7705
Previous Weekly High 0.7678
Previous Weekly Low 0.7588
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.774
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7727
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7718
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7683
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7661
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7797
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7832

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.

GBP/USD News

Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle

Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle

XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.

Read more

XAU/USD faces stiff resistance near $1,775, upside potential remains intact

XAU/USD faces stiff resistance near $1,775, upside potential remains intact

Gold has been trending higher after taking support near the double bottom formation on the daily chart. However, XAU/USD now faces stiff resistance near the $1,775 hurdle. MACD indicator tilts in favor of bulls.

Gold News

Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch

Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch

GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.

Read more

