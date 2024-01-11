AUD/USD encounters losses following higher-than-expected US CPI figures

Share:

The AUD/USD fell below the 0.6700 level after posting 0.30% losses.

Surging US CPI in December made dovish bets on the Fed ease.

The downside for the pair is limited as the odds of a cut in March from the Fed are high.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) softened on Thursday, tallying losses against the US dollar (USD), with the pair reaching near the 0.6685 mark. Major contributors to this downturn movement are the surprisingly higher than-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States, which made dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) ease.

On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) escalated to 3.4% YoY in December, surpassing November's 3.1% and the predicted 3.2% market figure. Moreover, December's monthly CPI growth experienced a 0.3% rise, besting the estimated projection of 0.2% as predicted by market analysts. The Core CPI came in at 3.9%, down from 4% in November.

Following the release, dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) eased somewhat, but according to the CME FedWatch Tool, they are still high. In that sense, investors remain stubborn and are betting on higher than 50% odds of a cut in March and May, which would leave the target rate at 450-475 bps by June. As long as the markets strengthen the dovish rhetoric, the upside for the Greenback will be limited.

AUD/USD levels to watch

The daily chart indicates that there is a mixed stance towards the pair. The negative slope in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and its position in negative territory communicate an underlying selling momentum. This implies that sellers have recently had the upper hand and suggests a possible downtrend continuation. This aligns with the rising red bars of the the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Bringing in the perspective of the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the pair is positioned below the 20-day SMA, suggesting a shorter-term bearish bias. Yet, since it's standing above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, the longer-term trend appears to be bullish. This points to the fact that the bulls are still in control in the larger time frames despite the recent bearish developments.

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6672 Today Daily Change -0.0025 Today Daily Change % -0.37 Today daily open 0.6697 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6757 Daily SMA50 0.6623 Daily SMA100 0.6507 Daily SMA200 0.6583 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6713 Previous Daily Low 0.668 Previous Weekly High 0.6839 Previous Weekly Low 0.6641 Previous Monthly High 0.6871 Previous Monthly Low 0.6526 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.67 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6693 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.668 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6664 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6648 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6713 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6729 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6746



AUD/USD daily chart