AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.7700 as USD preserves strength

- AUD/USD trades with modest losses in early American session.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.30.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open slightly lower.
The AUD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and stays on the back foot on Wednesday amid modest USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 0.7710.
DXY pushes higher ahead of Wall Street's opening bell
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which managed to stage a decisive recovery amid slumping US stocks on Tuesday, continues to edge higher on Wednesday and allows bearish pressure on AUD/USD to remain intact.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket and investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes. Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.2% and the greenback is likely to preserve its strength if the market mood stays sour during the American session.
On the other hand, the data from Australia revealed that Retail Sales in March rose by 1.4% on a monthly basis following February's contraction of 0.8%. Although this reading came in higher than the market expectation for an increase of 1%, it failed to help the AUD find demand.
On Thursday, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index for the first quarter will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.771
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7651
|Daily SMA50
|0.7723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7679
|Daily SMA200
|0.7437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7817
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7708
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7792
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7859
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7901
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
