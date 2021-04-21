AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.7700 as USD preserves strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD trades with modest losses in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.30.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open slightly lower. 

The AUD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and stays on the back foot on Wednesday amid modest USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 0.7710.

DXY pushes higher ahead of Wall Street's opening bell

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which managed to stage a decisive recovery amid slumping US stocks on Tuesday, continues to edge higher on Wednesday and allows bearish pressure on AUD/USD to remain intact.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket and investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes. Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.2% and the greenback is likely to preserve its strength if the market mood stays sour during the American session.

On the other hand, the data from Australia revealed that Retail Sales in March rose by 1.4% on a monthly basis following February's contraction of 0.8%. Although this reading came in higher than the market expectation for an increase of 1%, it failed to help the AUD find demand.

On Thursday, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index for the first quarter will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.771
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.7725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7651
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7679
Daily SMA200 0.7437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7817
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7641
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7859
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7901

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground

EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground

EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark

XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark

An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.

Gold News

BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery

BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery

Bitcoin price saw a 10% rebound from its low at $50,931 and the entire market had a significant recovery. Ethereum price is closer to all-time highs and has outperformed BTC. XRP is fighting to stay above a critical resistance level on the daily chart.  

Read more

Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD

Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD

Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures