AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.70 on broad USD strength

- US Dollar Index climbs to the highest level in more than a month.
- RBA's Kent says they will adjust policy if needed to meet targets.
- Philly Fed's Non-Manufacturing Index improves to 21.4 in June.
After closing the second straight trading day in the negative territory on Monday, the AUD/USD pair continued to edge lower on Tuesday pressured by the broad-based USD strength and was last seen trading at 0.7023, losing 0.16% on a daily basis.
Earlier today, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Kent said that the RBA was ready to adjust its policy to meet their set targets if needed. Kent further added that the likelihood of the bank introducing a quantitative easing program in Australia was very low. Nevertheless, the AUD largely ignored these comments and moved sideways during the Asian trading hours.
USD preserves strength on Tuesday
In the second half of the day, the broad-based USD strength weighed on the pair and forced it to turn south. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, extended its rebound that started on Friday and rose above the 97.50 mark to touch its highest level since mid-June. Although there were no fundamental drivers fueling the DXY's rally, the selling pressure surrounding the European currencies and the poor performance of safe-haven currencies such as the JPY and the CHF helps the USD outperform its peers.
The only data from the U.S. today showed that the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index improved to 21.4 in July from 8.2 in June to provide an additional boost to the buck. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.35% on the day at 97.62.
Existing home sales and the Richmond Fed's Manufacturing Index will ve featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the session.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.702
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.6955
|Daily SMA100
|0.7017
|Daily SMA200
|0.709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7058
|Previous Daily Low
|0.703
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.
Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high
With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.