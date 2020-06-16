AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.6900 as focus shifts to US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD reversed its course after climbing to a daily high of 0.6975.
  • RBA says it will not increase policy rate until progress is made on employment.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest gains above 97.00 ahead of key US data.

The AUD/USD pair capitalized on the risk-off flows and climbed to a daily high of 0.6975 on Tuesday but erased its daily gains ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on the day at 0.6915.

Earlier in the day, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June meeting showed that the bank is not looking to hike its policy rate until progress is made on employment and inflation targets. The RBA further noted that they are prepared to scale up bond purchases again if necessary.

USD starts erasing Monday's losses

In the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which came under bearish pressure after the Fed announced that it will start purchasing corporate bonds in secondary markets, staged a rebound to force the pair to retreat. 

Ahead of the Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from the US, the DXY is up 0.12% on the day at 96.73. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the greenback find demand.

In addition to the macroeconomic data releases, investors will be keeping a close eye on Jerome Powell's, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

On Wednesday, the HIA New Home Sales and Westpac Leading Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.692
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6775
Daily SMA50 0.6553
Daily SMA100 0.6488
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6925
Previous Daily Low 0.6776
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6868
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6833
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6723
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6671
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7023
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7121

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

