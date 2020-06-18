AUD/USD edges lower toward 0.6850 as USD preserves strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is looking to close modestly lower on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains near 97.30.
  • Unemployment Rate in Australia rose to 7.1% in May.

The AUD/USD pair came under pressure during the Asian trading hours after gloomy labour market data from Australia and dropped below 0.6840. Although the pair staged a rebound during the European session, it struggled to extend its recovery and turned south in the American session. As of writing, AUD/USD was down 0.48% on the day at 0.6851.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Thursday that the Unemployment Rate in May rose to 7.1% from 6.4% in April and came in worse than the market expectation of 7%. 

Commenting on the data, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the jobs blow from coronavirus was "devastating." Meanwhile, the underlying details of the report revealed that the Employment Change in May was -227,700.

DXY pushes higher on Thursday

In the second half of the day, the risk-off market environment and the heavy selling pressure surrounding major European currencies, especially the GBP, provided a boost to the greenback.

After staying relatively quiet near 97.00 for the majority of the day, the US Dollar Index gained traction and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 97.37. The data the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged lower to 1.5 million in the week ending June 12 and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index rose sharply to 27.5 in June from -43.1 in May.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases that could impact AUD/USD movements on Friday and the risk perception is likely to remain as the primary driver.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6848
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.6884
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6807
Daily SMA50 0.6581
Daily SMA100 0.6491
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6923
Previous Daily Low 0.6852
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6879
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6896
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.685
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6815
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6921
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6992

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD nears 1.2400 as risk-off couples with minimal BOE’s stimulus

GBP/USD nears 1.2400 as risk-off couples with minimal BOE’s stimulus

GBP/USD extends its slump and trades close to 1.2400 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, as expected, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200

EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 as the dollar finds support in a risk-averse mood.  US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns  keep weighing on stocks.

EUR/USD News

Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717

Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717

Gold futures spiked up at the European session opening on Thursday but the upside attempt has lacked follow through and the pair retreated after hitting week highs at $1,737 to find support at the $1,717 area.

Gold News

Altcoin season just around the corner

Altcoin season just around the corner

The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. 

Read more

WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38

WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38

After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures