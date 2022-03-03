AUD/USD eases from YTD high, bulls await sustained strength above 200-DMA

- AUD/USD climbed to a fresh YTD high on Thursday, though lacked any follow-through buying.
- RBA rate hike bets, rallying commodity prices extended support to the commodity-linked aussie.
- Geopolitical risks continued underpinning the safe-haven USD and capped gains for the major.
The AUD/USD pair retreated a few pips from the fresh YTD high touched during the early part of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7300 mark.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7275 region on Thursday and climbed to the highest level since November 2021, though the uptick faltered near the very important 200-day SMA. The incoming upbeat domestic macro data lifted bets for an eventual rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia in 2022. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the Australian dollar.
Adding to this, the recent monster gains in commodity prices, along with hopes of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further benefitted the aussie. On the other hand, the worsening situation in Ukraine continued underpinning the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
In the latest development, reports indicate that Russia has intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian cities and Russian forces have captured the Black Sea port of Kherson. Apart from this, the overnight strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the buck. This, along with a softer tone around the equity markets attracted some sellers around the AUD/USD pair.
The mixed fundamental backdrops make it prudent to wait for sustained strength beyond a technically significant 200-day SMA before positioning for additional near-term gains. Market participants now look forward to the usual US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Traders will further take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony for some impetus around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7298
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7304
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7183
|Daily SMA50
|0.7186
|Daily SMA100
|0.7237
|Daily SMA200
|0.7328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7239
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
