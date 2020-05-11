AUD/USD eases from tops, holds steady near 100-day SMA

- AUD/USD edged higher for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- The risk-on mood, weaker USD remained supportive of the move up.
- The uptick lost steam near 0.6560 area, ahead of the recent swing high.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and climbed to 1-1/2-week tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The aussie built on last week's goodish bounce from the 0.6380-75 support area and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Monday. The uptick lifted the pair beyond the 100-day SMA barrier and was supported by a combination of factors.
Despite concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections, investors remained optimistic over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world and hopes for a quicker-than-anticipated global economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
This coupled with easing tensions between China and the United States further boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a positive mood around the equity markets, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.
The risk-on mood dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets and exerted some additional pressure on the already weaker US dollar, which remained on the defensive amid speculations that the Fed might be forced to push interest rates below zero.
Bulls, however, lacked any strong conviction and failed to assist the pair to extend the momentum further beyond the recent swing highs, around the 0.6570 region. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6531
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6531
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6413
|Daily SMA50
|0.6286
|Daily SMA100
|0.6541
|Daily SMA200
|0.6674
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6549
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6491
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6549
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6450 on Australian Trade Minister's comments
In light of the conciliatory remarks from Australia's Trade Minister, AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.6450. The major hit a three-day low at 0.6432 after China announced a ban on the meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.
USD/JPY extends losses below 107.50 as COVID-19/trade wars dominate
USD/JPY takes a U-turn from seven-week highs and refreshes low below 107.50 amid broad risk-aversion, triggered by the second virus wave fears and Chinese retaliation on Australian abattoirs. A broadly firmer US dollar fails to offer any support.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.
Gold: Yellow metal forms a bull pennant
Gold looks to have formed a bullish pennant pattern on the daily, which comprises trendlines connecting higher lows and lower highs. A breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from lows seen in March.