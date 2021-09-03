AUD/USD eases from multi-week tops, still well bid above mid-0.7400s post-NFP

- AUD/USD maintained its strong bid tone and shot to fresh multi-week tops in the last hour.
- Disappointing NFP print weighed on the already weaker USD and provided a goodish boost.
- Rallying US bond yields could lend some support to the greenback and prompt profit-taking.
The AUD/USD pair jumped to fresh multi-week tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.7460-65 region, still up nearly 0.90% for the day.
The pair added to its intraday gains and got an additional lift during the early North American session in reaction to the mixed US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 235K new jobs in August as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 750K. The data forced investors to further push back their expectations about the likely timing when the Fed will begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus. This, in turn, exerted some additional pressure on the already weaker US dollar and pushed the AUD/USD pair to the highest level since mid-July.
Meanwhile, the additional details revealed that the unemployment rate fell to 5.2% during the reported month from 5.4% in July, matching expectations. Moreover, stronger wage growth data seems to have kept hopes for an imminent taper announcement at the November FOMC meeting. This was evident from a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped limit any deeper USD losses and kept a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, RSI on hourly charts is flashing extremely overbought conditions and warrants some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets. Investors might also be inclined to take some profits off the table, especially after the recent strong run-up of over 350 pips from YTD lows, around the 0.7100 round-figure mark touched on August 20. Hence, a modest pullback towards a strong resistance breakpoint, around the 0.7420-25 supply zone, looks like a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7458
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|0.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7294
|Daily SMA50
|0.7378
|Daily SMA100
|0.755
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7355
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7421
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1870 after the Nonfarm Payrolls data shows an increase of 235K jobs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,810 post NFP jobs report
Gold regained positive traction on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight losses, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.