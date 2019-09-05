AUD/USD eases from multi-week highs after upbeat ADP data, stays above 0.68

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • ADP data shows strong increase in private sector employment in August.
  • US Dollar Index recovers modestly from lows ahead of PMI data.
  • Coming up: IHS Markt Services PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

The AUD/USD pair rose to its highest level since August 1 at 0.6826 earlier today but lost its momentum after the upbeat employment data from the US helped the Greenback gather strength. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6817, still adding 0.3% on a daily basis.

The strong PMI data from China earlier this week allowed China-sensitive antipodeans to gain traction on hopes of the Chinese economy picking up momentum. Additionally, the selling pressure surrounding the USD amid expectations of the Federal Reserve opting out for an aggressive dovish shift in September allowed the pair's bullish momentum to remain intact.

ADP data helps USD limit its losses

However, the monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) today showed that the privates sector employment in the US increased by 195,000 in August to surpass the market expectation of 149,000 by a wide margin and helped the US Dollar Index, which dropped to a weekly low of 98.14 earlier in the session, recover modestly and caused the pair to ease from its highs.

Commenting on the data, “Businesses are holding firm on their payrolls despite the slowing economy. Hiring has moderated, but layoffs remain low. As long as this continues recession will remain at bay,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index is still down 0.17% on the day at 98.24. Later in the session, the IHS Markit will publish its Services and Composite PMI data alongside with the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing PMI report. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6817
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6764
Daily SMA50 0.6874
Daily SMA100 0.692
Daily SMA200 0.7029
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.6751
Previous Weekly High 0.6789
Previous Weekly Low 0.6689
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD is rising above 1.1050. The US and China have announced new trade talks in October. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 195K. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is next. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism

GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism

GBP/UDS is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY improved mood weighs on the yen

USD/JPY improved mood weighs on the yen

China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in October. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out Friday. USD/JPY nearing critical 106.90 resistance, rally could extend once above it.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts

Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts

Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.

Gold News

Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news

Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news

The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures