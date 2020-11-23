AUD/USD eases from multi-day tops, holds steady above 0.7300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted AUD/USD to edge higher for the second consecutive session.
  • Optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine provided a modest lift to the perceived riskier aussie.
  • Dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the USD and remained supportive of the uptick.

The AUD/USD pair trimmed a part of its Asian session gains to multi-day tops, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the 0.7300 round-figure mark.

The pair added to the previous session's positive move and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was supported by the upbeat market mood and a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar, though bulls lacked conviction.

The global risk sentiment got a minor boost from the latest optimism over an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines. This was evident from a positive move in the equity markets, which undermined the USD's relative safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

The greenback was further pressured by growing speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed amid concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, remained supportive of the AUD/USD pair's positive move.

Despite the supporting factors, the AUD/USD pair lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained capped below the 0.7340 supply zone. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMIs, due later during the early North American session. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.731
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.731
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7207
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.7167
Daily SMA200 0.684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7324
Previous Daily Low 0.7266
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.7254
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7288
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7276
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7241
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7217
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7334
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7359
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7393

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 ahead of eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 ahead of eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs are set to show a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD hits two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.33. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA

Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA

Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral. 

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed

Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed

Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.

Read more

WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco

WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco

WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures