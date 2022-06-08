AUD/USD eases below 0.7200 as inflation, growth fears favor USD, China trade data eyed

- AUD/USD remains pressured, eyes the first weekly loss in four.
- US dollar benefits from concerns that higher inflation, faster monetary policy normalization to take a toll on economic growth.
- RBA’s rate hike, China’s post-covid unlock fail to impress bulls amid chatters over Fed’s moves, US CPI.
- China trade numbers for May to offer immediate directions ahead of ECB, US CPI.
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7190, keeping the previous day’s losses in a tight range, as sour sentiment joins anxiety ahead of China’s trade numbers. Also exerting downside pressure on the Aussie pair are the recent losses on Wall Street and gold’s failures to impress bulls, not to forget broad US dollar strength.
That said, the Wall Street benchmarks snapped a two-day rebound and the US Dollar Index (DXY) regained upside momentum as it closed with 0.21% daily gains around 102.55 on Wednesday, after retreating from 102.77. Further portraying the risk-off mood is the 5.3 basis points (bps) of an addition to the US 10-year Treasury yields, to 3.027%.
The risk-aversion wave got appreciation after White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said they expect the inflation numbers to be released at the end of the week to be elevated. Also supporting the forecasts are the recently firmer US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data. That said, the inflation precursor stays firmer around the one-month high of late.
On the same line, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cuts the global growth outlook for 2022 while World Bank (WB) President David Malpass warned that faster-than-expected tightening could recall a debt crisis similar to the one seen in the 1980s.
It should be noted that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) surprise 50 bps rate hike and China’s gradual economic transition after the covid-led lockdowns appear to fall short of convincing the AUD/USD pair buyers ahead of this week’s key data/events.
Among them, today’s China Trade Balance, Imports and Exports for May will be the first to direct the Aussie pair ahead of Friday’s inflation numbers from China and the US. Also important will be today’s monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB), due to its direct impact on the US dollar and the market sentiment.
Although likely improvement in China’s trade numbers may probe the AUD/USD bears, sour sentiment may keep exerting downside pressure on the risk barometer pair.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD fades bounce off yearly low marked in May amid a failure to cross the 200-DMA, around 0.7255 by the press time. The anticipated pullback moves, however, will need validation from the 21-DMA level surrounding 0.7100.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7191
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|0.7234
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.709
|Daily SMA50
|0.7217
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7257
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7248
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7283
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.736
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases below 0.7200 as inflation, growth fears favor USD, China trade data eyed
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.7190, keeping the previous day’s losses in a tight range, as sour sentiment joins anxiety ahead of China’s trade numbers. Also exerting downside pressure on the Aussie pair are the recent losses on Wall Street.
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.0700 as pre-ECB anxiety escalates
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-ECB indecision as it dribbles around 1.0715-20 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair fails to extend the previous two-day recovery amid mixed catalysts and sour sentiment.
Gold rebounds firmly from $1,850 as DXY turns sideways, US Inflation eyed
Gold price is bided strongly below the critical support of $1,850.00 as the US dollar index is displaying back and forth moves. The precious metal witnessed barricades while attempting a break above $1,860.00 and slipped lower to $1,849.11.
Three reasons why Avalanche’s AVAX price is failing
Avalanche price could fall further. Subtle cues are confounding the bearish thesis. The Avalanche price, like several cryptocurrencies, shows reasons to believe in one more decline. The bulls have been unwilling to wage a battle at the current $24 price level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!