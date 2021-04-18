AUD/USD drops towards 0.7700 while consolidating biggest weekly gains of 2021

- AUD/USD looks for clear direction after Friday’s losses tested heavy run-up on the weekly basis.
- Market sentiment stays positive amid upbeat US data and a lack of negatives from home.
- Opening of trans-Tasman travel bubble contrasts geopolitical tensions, virus/vaccine headlines.
- No major data/events at home can keep the pair at the mercy of risk catalysts.
AUD/USD wavers around 0.7730, keeping Friday’s downbeat performance, as markets in Asia begin the week’s trading on early Monday. Although the quote refrains from extending the latest consolidation below the 0.7700 threshold, the aussie pair’s recent moves fail to copy the heaviest weekly gains since early November 2020.
Bulls catch a breather despite risk-on mood…
The US economic numbers, housing and consumer sentiment being the latest, have been strong enough to keep traders hopeful while opening up the Australian economy also flash positive signs for the market. Also on the upbeat side could be the travel-bubble restart between Australia and New Zealand starting from Monday.
Additionally, vaccinations stand on the hike as the latest updates from the US suggest that half of Americans have at least got one jab of the coronavirus (COVID-19). It’s worth mentioning that unconfirmed rumors over the US Republicans’ readiness to back the smaller infrastructure spending plan also test the market optimism.
Even so, the covid woes are troubling Europe and India as the virus resurgence becomes stronger and pushes governments toward recalling lockdowns in the key cities and states. Furthermore, the US-China and the America-Russia tussles add worries to the market sentiment as geopolitical tension is harmful to the global economy that is yet to overcome the pandemic.
Amid these plays, Wall Street remains strong and so do prices of gold. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain troubled despite the latest recovery moves. As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) stays heavy around a one-month low.
Moving on, the AUD/USD pair traders have fewer catalysts from the domestic calendar, neither from the US, which in turn highlights the covid updates and geo-political news for fresh impulse. That said, the bulls have hopes until the US dollar bounces off.
Technical analysis
Although failures to cross multiple levels marked since January 22, around 0.7770, triggered AUD/USD pullback, 50-day SMA near 0.7720 and the previous resistance line from February 25, around 0.7630, become the key supports to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7729
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7671
|Daily SMA200
|0.7429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls may challenge the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD hit 1.1994 on Friday, its highest for the week, closing the latter with substantial gains in the 1.1980 price zone. European macroeconomic data indicated a slow path to economic recovery. The pair is technically bullish but still unable to take the 1.2000 threshold.
GBP/USD finally reacts to risk appetite
The British Pound was the most benefited from risk-appetite, recovering from an intraday low of 1.3715 on Friday to hit a weekly high of 1.3842, closing it a handful of pips below the level. GBP/USD has turned bullish in the near-term, with an immediate resistance at 1.3845.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
Gold could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower
Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. The XAU/USD pair spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below $1,750 but rose sharply on Thursday amid a steep decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.