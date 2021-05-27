AUD/USD drops towards 0.7700 on US dollar strength, Victoria lockdown

- AUD/USD prints three-day downtrend, refreshes intraday low of late.
- Australia’s Q1 Private Capital Expenditure jumped 6.3%, China Industrial Profits eased.
- Victoria announces seven-day lockdown to tame virus resurgence.
- Risk-tone sours amid mixed messages, strong US Treasury yields.
AUD/USD stands on the slippery ground near 0.7725, down 0.24% intraday, during early Thursday. The double whammy of strong US dollar and the coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdown in Victoria weighs down the Aussie pair during the third day of losses.
The US dollar index (DXY) extends its recovery moves from early January lows, up 0.13% intraday, while following the firmer Treasury yields.
Elsewhere, the recent uptick in the covid infections leads the Australian government to announce a seven-day lockdown in the second-largest state Victoria. The market’s amplified reaction to the local activity restrictions could be traced to the previous chatters that backed lockdown in only Melbourne, the state capital.
It’s worth mentioning that the Fed’s ability to convince markets of no tapering and China’s commodity crackdown battles US President Joe Biden’s readiness to extra infrastructure talks and vaccine optimism to trouble AUD/USD traders, due to the pair’s risk-barometer status.
Talking about data, Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure for the first quarter (Q1) crossed 2.0% market consensus and 3.0% previous readouts with a 6.3% jump. Further, China's Industrial Profits eased to 57.0%, below 92.3% YoY previous readouts in April.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drops 0.17% and the stocks in Asia-Pacific are also mildly offered despite Wall Street’s modest gains on Wednesday.
Given the lack of major data/events ahead of the US session, Aussie traders may take clues from the US dollar moves and covid headlines. However, the US Durable Goods Orders for April and Weekly Jobless Claims may offer clearer directions afterward.
Read: US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Technical analysis
100-day SMA near 0.7725 and a three-week-old support line near 0.7710 become crucial immediate supports to watch for AUD/USD sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7727
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.7743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7763
|Daily SMA50
|0.7714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.7518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7797
|Previous Daily Low
|0.773
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7756
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.785
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair refreshed the weekly bottom before bouncing off an ascending support line from May 17 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Bears battle key support above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.
SHIB looks to resume 50% rally
Shiba Inu price has drifted downwards since the May 24 breakout, finding support at the symmetrical triangle’s upper trend line and resistance at the 50 four-hour SMA.
EUR/USD: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair refreshed the weekly bottom before bouncing off an ascending support line from May 17 on Wednesday.
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq surges 70 points; Larimar Therapeutics shares plummet
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 34,358.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 13,728.18. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,195.92.