AUD/USD drops towards 0.7600 amid risk-off mood, US dollar strength

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays heavy around intraday low as market sentiment sours.
  • US-China rant joins virus woes to heavy stock futures and US dollar.
  • Risk headlines become the key amid a light calendar.

Following its weak start to the week, AUD/USD sellers flirt with the intraday low of 0.7620, down 0.34% on a day, during early Monday. Considering the aussie pair’s risk-barometer appeal, the recently souring sentiment seemed to have defied Friday’s upbeat performance. Also weighing on the quote could be the US dollar gains.

Risk-off returns to the table…

Although chatters surrounding the $3.0 trillion infrastructure plan from the US and receding reflation fears could be spotted behind Friday’s risk-on mood, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes and Sino-American trade jitters are the main catalysts behind today’s sober hours.

In her first interview to the press, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai turned down hopes of tariff relief for China while keeping the doors open for negotiations. On the same line, Beijing levied anti-dumping tariffs on the Aussie wines during the last week and renewed trade war fears.

Further, the European economy is likely going through tough days amid the COVID-19 resurgence. French doctors have already warned of the yearly top of the virus-infected patients occupying the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). To tame the same, German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggests using the Federal law if needed. Additionally, Australia’s Brisbane undergoes a three-day lockdown after finding community transmission of the virus during the last week.

Also challenging the mood could be a colossal explosion in Indonesia and the Suez Canal chatters, not to forget geopolitical fears emanating from North Korea and Iran.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.60% whereas the US dollar index (DXY) rises 0.14% intraday by the press time.

Moving on, the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for March becomes the only notable data on the calendar. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

100-day SMA near 0.7620 restricts the immediate downside of the pair ahead of highlighting the three-month-old horizontal support area around 0.7557-62.

Additional important lelvels

Overview
Today last price 0.7625
Today Daily Change -27 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 0.7652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7721
Daily SMA50 0.7731
Daily SMA100 0.762
Daily SMA200 0.7374
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7654
Previous Daily Low 0.7575
Previous Weekly High 0.7758
Previous Weekly Low 0.7562
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7605
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7548
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7521
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7706
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7758

 

 

