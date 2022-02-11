AUD/USD drops towards 0.7100 as RBA’s Lowe, risk-off mood joins stronger yields

- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends pullback from three-week high.
- Multi-year high US inflation, upbeat Fedspeak propels yields on rate hike concerns.
- RBA’s Lowe keeps turning down hopes of rate hike in his testimony.
- Geopolitics/trade fears also favor sellers, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will decorate calendar.
AUD/USD remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day by refreshing intraday low to 0.7132 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies multiple negatives to print the 0.35% daily loss at the latest.
Comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe can be cited as the biggest burden for the AUD/USD prices of late. Despite accepting the inflation fears and portraying cautious optimism over economic growth, RBA’s Lowe kept rejecting rate hike concerns during a testimony at a virtual hearing before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.
Read: RBA Lowe: Big deviation between what we expect to do on rates and what markets expect
Strong prints of the US Treasury yields and downbeat S&P 500 Futures also act as the key negative for the AUD/USD pair. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around the highest levels since July 2019, up one basis point at 2.035%, whereas the S&P 500 Future drop 0.50% by the press time.
US bond coupons refreshed multi-day high the previous day after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January rallied to a nearly five-decade high with a 7.5% YoY figure, versus 7.3% expected and 7.0% prior.
Also fueling the US T-bond yields are comments from the Fed policymakers. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard went a step farther while supporting 100 bps rate hikes by July and for the balance sheet reduction to start in the second quarter. Following that, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that the US economy will likely return past the pre-covid trend this quarter. Though, Fed’s Barkin wasn’t as hawkish as Bullard.
On a different page, US President Joe Biden confirmed the recent notice from the US Statement Department to all citizens to leave Ukraine right now during an interview with NBC News. Further, US-China trade tussles are also on the spike as Washington discusses sanctions for Beijing due to the Dragon nation’s failure to meet Phase 1 deal targets.
To sum up, AUD/USD has multiple reasons to extend the latest downside amid a light calendar in Asia. However, the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February, expected 67.5 versus 67.2 prior, may entertain the pair traders afterward.
Technical analysis
Having stepped back from the 100-DMA, around 0.7250 at the attest, AUD/USD prices battle a two-week-old support line near 0.7130.
Given the receding bullish bias of the MACD, coupled with the pullback from the key DMA, the pair is likely to extend recent losses towards the yearly bottom around 0.6965.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7167
|Daily SMA100
|0.7249
|Daily SMA200
|0.7368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.725
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7147
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6985
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers attack 1.1400 as ECB v/s Fed battle intensifies after US inflation
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.1400, keeping the previous day’s pullback from a three-month high during Friday’s Asian session. ECB’s Lagarde rules out faster rate hikes, Fedspeak stays hawkish despite Barkin’s cautious statements.
GBP/USD teases bears around 1.3550, Brexit talks, UK Q4 GDP eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around intraday low, keeps previous day’s pullback from three-week top. UK’s Truss, EU’s Sefcovic to discuss Brexit, chatters over UK’s new offer on Northern Ireland keep pair buyers hopeful. UK PM Johnson battles ‘Partygate’ problems, Britain eases more activity restrictions.
Gold bears sinking in their teeth as USD pops
Trading in a tight $3.50c/oz range in Asia Friday, with Japan out on holiday, gold is flat on the day so far following a lively day on Wall Street following the hot US inflation data. Gold is trading near $1,825 and is oscillating at the foot of the bearish daily close from Thursday's business.
Crypto.com price breaks through resistance as CRO bulls take over
Crypto.com price under pressure post US CPI data, recovers and maintains gains. Crucial $0.50 price level breached, bullish momentum must be maintained. Downside risks could be significant if buyers slowly fade away.
January inflation scorches US markets: Fed cornered on rate increases Premium
Consumer Price Index jumps to 7.5%, core rises to 6%. Treasury rates soar, equities tumble on four decade inflation record. 2-year yield rockets 23 points, 10-year adds 9 points. Dollar gains, falls sharply, then reverses on Fed comments and futures.